Cofimvaba pupils receive solar backpacks

Harmony Gold gives back

Harmony Gold donated 500 solar lights backpacks and 300 reusable sanitary towels at Maqomeni Primary School in Cofimvaba on Wednesday.

Eastern Cape Harmony Gold stakeholder relations manager Khaya Magadla said besides the pandemic, there were critical social challenges plagueing rural communities which needed tangible solutions.

Magadla said pupils were often without adequate resources, adding that an item as simple as a backpack seemed small, yet played an important part in a pupil’s life.

Not having sanitary towels also kept girls out of school.

Magadla hoped the donation from Harmony Gold would reassure the community that the company was aware of their plight and was willing to assist.

“We are aware that the community of Cofimvaba faces serious irregular electricity supply challenges.

“This is why we brought backpacks which have lights to generate solar energy.

“The pupils will not only be able to do their homework through them, but their families will also benefit.”

He said Harmony Gold continued to work with the education department as it believed education was a powerful tool to bring about transformation.

Magadla encouraged the pupils, who he said would soon grow up to be future leaders that society could look up to.

“Work harder at your studies and start dreaming of what you would like to be one day.

“Hopefully, the next generation of leaders in mining will come from this school.

“To the principal and teachers, thank you for always putting your pupils first, even under difficult circumstances.

“Teaching is a calling and I appreciate you honouring it daily by making efforts to teach these pupils.”

He said Harmony Gold was involved in a number of educational projects aimed to develop pupils. These included annual bursaries for tertiary studies. “This is not the end of our partnership. We will continue to show our support where we can. Please call upon us, our ears are willing to listen.”

Intsika Yethu Local Municipality acting mayor Bongani Mpengesi said education was a societal matter.

Mpengesi said the baton of ensuring there was no gap between private and public schools lay with the business sector, as the state could not handle the burden alone.

“The government is doing everything it can to develop the education system. We offer free education and feeding schemes to bridge the gap of the many people who went without education,” he said.