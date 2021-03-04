Double deductions cause uproar, Standard Bank rushing to fix problem

Some Standard Bank customers have had transactions on their debit and credit card purchases deducted more than once.
The bank said on Thursday it is “working tirelessly to rectify the matter”.
“The impacted transactions and any associated fees will be reversed as soon as possible.”
Bank customers shared their outage on social media:
Capitec recently experienced similar problems. It attributed the glitch that led to double deductions from some of its customers’ accounts to a technical issue on Nedbank’s systems.
TimesLIVE