Parliament to decide on inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office before end of March

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise was clearly in favour of the inquiry going ahead.

“It would be a very sad day though, I must say it upfront, that with the report that all of you party leaders have in our hands, we say we don’t want a committee stage because then we would really be putting democracy in this country to shame,” said Modise, who has clashed with Mkhwebane on several occasions since she became speaker in May 2019.

“I think we owe it to the country, to the institution, to the individuals involved, to go through a process which in the end all of us can live with. For me that is very important.”

Modise said whatever parliament does, it has to be careful what message it is sending out.

“We don’t want to be clumsy about this, we don’t want to be overhasty, we don’t want to drag our feet. We want to be fair and we want to be punctual, because also the longer we take, the more we actually subject the image of whatever structure to a process which is unfair.

“Let us agree that we take this report to the house, and the house must then proceed and tell us if they want this report to go to the committee stage or not.”

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina proposed that the report be tabled “for noting” on March 16 before parliament breaks for the Easter holidays.

All parties represented in the assembly’s programme committee, except the EFF, agreed with Majodina’s proposed date.

The EFF said there was no need to rush the process. EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi encouraged MPs to familiarise themselves with the rules around the issue before moving to consider the report.

For DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone, parliament has to intervene with speed because of the importance of Chapter 9 institutions. Mazzone, who tabled the motion for parliament to remove Mkhwebane, also proposed that if parliament proceeds with an inquiry, it should hire a senior counsel to lead its evidence.