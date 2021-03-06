Cricket SA’s (CSA) director of cricket Graeme Smith has explained why they went with two captains for the Proteas’ Test and limited overs sides.

On Thursday‚ CSA chose opener Dean Elgar as skipper for the Test team and middle-order batsman Temba Bavuma as captain for the T20s and ODIs, with Smith saying they didn’t want to overburden one player with the responsibility of captaining all the sides.

Bavuma has become the first black African player to captain the Proteas but Hashim Amla‚ JP Duminy‚ Justin Ontong and Farhaan Behardien have led the various teams in the past.

“The main reason [we went with two captains] is that we feel it is a very difficult job to captain all three formats‚” said former Proteas Test captain Smith.

“The stress is too much for one man to do that, because of the workload and the job in itself. We just felt it is too much to give it to one person.

“We wanted a captain in the white-ball format, which is Temba, and we felt that Dean was the best man for the Test side – and he will work with Temba as vice-captain to try to create continuity.”