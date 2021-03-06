Fees Must Fall activist ‘finalising’ student registration after raising funds on social media

Less than 24 hours after turning to social media to ask for donations to pay for his studies, #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile told TimesLIVE he is finalising his registration to study towards an LLB degree.

Khanyile spent six months in jail in 2017 after being arrested at the height of student protests in the previous year.

In 2019, he was sentenced to three years’ house arrest after he was convicted on charges of public violence, failing to comply with police instruction and possession of a dangerous weapon in 2018.

He told TimesLIVE he had hoped to score a bursary but his applications were rejected because of his criminal record.