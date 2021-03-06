Teacher sent suicide note by pregnant teen is fired for sexual relationship

Fabia testified that her younger sister addressed a suicide note to Nhlapo “implicating him in a relationship with her”. She found the notes in her younger sister’s school bag when she intended to return textbooks.

“She was grateful for having a ‘very great thing’ with Thons. The deceased learner was leaving Thons so that he could have a great life without her,” Osman said in his finding.

“She mentioned that Thons had told her ‘I love you Kalake’. Apparently, she was not convinced that it was the truth. The deceased learner had apparently become aware that Thons had a girlfriend and that they were planning to build a future together.

“She had told Thons that if he ever hurt her, she would kill herself. She admitted that she was aware she was not supposed to have a relationship with him, she told him.

“The suicide note went on to inform Thons that she thought she had a future with him and dreamed that they could have had a family together. She thought that Thons would now be better off without her. Indeed, she had loved him. She ended her note to Thons with: ‘From the person you’ve been playing with all along’.”

