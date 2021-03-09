Relieved Sada matric inmates overcome Covid-19 challenges

Sada Correctional Centre inmates achieved an 83.3% matric pass rate, a slight increase from 83% in 2019.

The Sada School of Excellence had six inmates who sat for the final examination of whom five passed. The centre attained two Bachelors passes, two diplomas and a higher certificate.

A teacher at the school, Sipho Ntabeni, said: “2020 was a challenging year due to the pandemic, but we did our best. ”Our pupils were demotivated and wanted to drop out, but we made use of social work services to keep them motivated. ”We had to close for some time, but when we reopened we kept on track.”

Due to the intervention, only one inmate dropped out for fear of contracting Covid.

The 24 inmates at the Cradock Correctional Youth Centre obtained an 87,5% pass rate – a 2.5% decline compared to 2019 -with 21 passing and three due to write supplementary exams.

The centre achieved 14 Bachelors passes, six diplomas and a higher certificate.

Out of four inmates at St. Alban’s Correctional Centre in Gqebera (formerly Port Elizabeth) who wrote the matric exam, three passed (85.9%) and one is to write a supplementary exam. They obtained a Bachelors,a diploma and a higher certificate.

Sada, the Cradock Correctional Centre and St. Albans based in the Eastern Cape (EC) were some of the 17 registered schools which offered formal education to inmates.

Acting regional communications coordinator, Thandokazi Marwanqa, said 34 inmates wrote the examinations in the province. “Of them, 29 passed and five are due to write supplementary examinations. ”The three schools combined recorded an 85.29% pass rate, a slight decline from the previous year’s 97%.”

Minister of justice and correctional services, Ronald Lamola, announced the results virtually to the inmates.

EC Correction Services regional commissioner Phiko Mbabo said: ”One of the pillars of effective rehabilitation for inmates is rehabilitation.”