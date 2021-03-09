100 Chris Hani youths benefit in skills project

Silulo Ulutho Foundation has partnered with the Chris Hani Development Agency (CHDA) to offer the R2.5 m Microsoft Global skills development programme to 100 youths in the Chris Hani region.

Silulo sourced external funders to cover the programme, with CHDA contributing R150 000 towards the six month course.

The partnership was launched virtually on Monday.

The students, selected from Silulo and the CHDA’s databases, will be equipped with Microsoft, sales, financial education and working environment preparation programs.

Silulo Foundation has partnered with Microsoft Africa, Wealthy Me and Brian’s Academy, which will provide the content.

This skills package is highly sought after within the corporate world labour market, making its beneficiaries more eligible for employment opportunities.

Silulo Ulutho Technologies founder and managing director Luvuyo Rani said: “This is a milestone for us. Silulo has existed for more than 17 years, bringing skills development to township areas. ”What is great is that we are implementing this programme in our regional area, which creates a deeper connection. We are excited. We are doing this through our foundation to make sure that we give back.”

Rani said the programme content was relevant in addressing the requirements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

He said 30% of the students would be placed in the workplace after completing the programme.

Rani said Silulo had grown to 43 centres in three provinces, and had offered training to 60 000 beneficiaries over the last 12 years.

“Our business plays a social role in skills development, entrepreneurship and giving back to the community.”

He added said that this was the first time the company had joined partnership with a government entity.

Chris Hani District mayor Wongama Gela, said the partnership addressed the creation of skilled personnel to respond to the human resources demands of the local economy.

“This is a scarce skill in the economic recovery path which would assist in strengthening the district development model. The youth face a positive future on completion of this programme, which is strategically designed to address skills needs and provide real opportunities for personal development for the participants.

”We welcome this partnership initiative. ”Skills development is undertaken best through strong partnership between government, business and labour, Gela said.”

CHDA Zolile Duze said the agency could not assist economic development without providing skills to youth who would take over the economy.

“What we like about Silulo is that it is not just training students, but also plans to assist them to be entrepreneurs in their own right.

”Students please take the programme seriously. We are looking at you as future employees of the district to contribute and make a difference,” Duze said.