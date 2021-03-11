Cabinet approves R7bn extra for NSFAS amid heightened student protests

The higher education minister said the cabinet had also agreed that a comprehensive review of the student funding policy of the government was urgently required and has instructed his department to immediately commence with the work and revert to the cabinet.

The registration processes, which were extended by two weeks, are now expected to continue following the cabinet decision.

One of the issues which have been raised by the protesting students in Braamfontein is that of students’ historic debt, which hindered some registering for a new academic year.

Newly appointed Wits vice-chancellor Prof Zeblon Vilakazi said it was worrying that student debt at his institution was nearly R1bn – “almost double what it was at the end of 2017″.

Nzimande admitted this was a serious concern. “Government is very concerned about the issue of growing student debt in the system, as are the universities. This is an issue that will also be considered as part of the policy review,” he said.

“Some of the demands that are being received by the government and universities relate to the debt of students who may not be funded by NSFAS but who are struggling to register because they have not been able to pay debts, but are doing well academically.”

While there was no immediate solution to resolve the student debt crisis, Nzimande said some universities had made arrangements with students to sign acknowledgment of debt agreements.

“In this regard, I will be engaging with the university leadership teams to explore ways in which we can try to ensure that final-year students who are on track to graduate and are performing well are able to register for their final year through such acknowledgment of debt arrangements,” said Nzimande.

Both the ministers allayed students’ fears by stating that no deserving, especially poor, student would be left out.

