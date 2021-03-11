Four-car crash leaves several injured in Komani

Several people were reportedly injured in a multi vehicle crash at the Cathcart Road and Griffiths Street intersection earlier today. The accident brought traffic at the intersection to a halt for a short while.

Eyewitnesses said the accident took place just before power went off due to scheduled load shedding. A Toyota Quantum reportedly slammed into a bakkie causing a chain-reaction at the traffic lights. When The Rep arrived at the scene , the vehicles were being towed away and injured passengers rushed to hospital for medical attention. It could not be determined how serious the injuries were.