EC principal faces attempted murder charge

The school principal who tasked a pupil to extract his phone that fell into a pit toilet has been charged with attempted murder.

The 49-year-old man is expected to appear before the Nqanqathu, formerly Maclear, magistrate court today.

Police spokesperson captain Khaya Tonjeni confirmed the man arrested on March 15 in Ugie.

The Dispatch reported the 11-year-old Grade 4 pupil was paid R50 for his work on March 1 in one of the school toilets.

Tonjeni said: “It is alleged the suspect made a 11-year-old child to undress and entered him in a toilet that was full of human faeces.

“The child was allegedly tied with a rope on the upper body and lowered in the toilet pit by other learners in an effort to retrieve a cellphone that fell into the pit latrine,” he said.

DispatchLIVE

By Ziyanda Zweni