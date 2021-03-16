Face 2 Face with Olwethu Maplanka

Face2Face with Olwethu Maplanka, photographer at Photo Scamto

What do you do?

Currently I run a photography and videography business, Photo Scamto, based in Queenstown.

Do you enjoy what you do?

I am really fascinated by photography and the idea of capturing people’s special moments. Also, getting to be part of their celebrations. I started photography in 2019 at the University of Fort Hare so it has been two full years.

What do you like doing in your spare time?

I like watching educational videos on YouTube, meet a friend or just be around family.

What is your motto in life?

My motto in life is “You get what you give.” If you are a positive person, you will find positivity in most situations that some would deem bad or threatening to them.

What do you love about Komani?

Beside it being my home town, Komani has so much potential that still needs to be tapped. We have different types of people with different skills and abilities…we just lack the support. In a place that promises such growth and adversity, I love watching people grow. Also, the support I have received in my endeavours – so I am happy to grow with it.

One thing you must do before you die?

I would love to build a school or an institution focusing on people’s talents and abilities, rather than formal education.

What are you currently reading and who is your favourite author?

There are two books I am currently reading, The Magic of Thinking Big by David Schwartz and Think and Grow Rich by Napolean Hill. Napolean Hill is my favourite author so far.

What are the top five things on your bucket list?

Build my home. Build an institution. Visit African countries and then the world. Become a millionaire and give 80% of it back to people who need it most. Become a mentor.

What do you always have on you when you leave the house?

My cell phone and wallet.