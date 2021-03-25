Celebrating SA libraries

Enoch Mgijima Library Services celebrated Library Week this week by encouraging children to read.

The week was launched virtually on March 15 and will run until March 21 with the theme “Libraries Matter”.

South African Library Week was officially celebrated for the first time in 2002.

Enoch Mgijima Library Services will be visiting schools and hosting classes visiting the library to give children a full library experience while encouraging them to read.

According to a statement from Enoch Mgijima Library Services, libraries matter because they play an important role in life-long learning, they promote reading in children and adults, they support academic success by providing access to information and databases that can be used when completing assignments and research, they provide communal spaces for cultural, social, political and economic engagements in communities where these spaces do not exist, libraries promote access to the internet as well as public computer access.

Helen Sparg, chief director of Enoch Mgijima Library Services, said there are 11 libraries in the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality, namely, Queenstown, Ashley Wyngaardt (Parkvale) undergoing renovation, Whittlesea, Sterkstroom, Barrington Mndi (Ezibeleni), Mlungisi, Molteno, Tentergate, Hofmeyer, Mceula and Tarkastad.

The statement went on to say that the pandemic disrupted a lot of lives as well as that of libraries because they had to be closed down. “Many people started seeing the importance of libraries and the role they play in communities when they did not have access to them. Many libraries had to operate in different ways in order to remain present and relevant in their communities, they started having kerbside pickups, online storytelling, online programming and remote access to information.”

The Eastern Cape Provincial Library Services will be promoting a new service of e-books and anyone who wants to utilise this service can visit a library in their community and they can be registered, the statement continued.

By: Zenande Mpame