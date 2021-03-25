Department lends helping hand to struggling kids

The department of agriculture, land reform and rural development kick-started its back-to-school programme in a number of schools around Komani last week.

The schools included Hackney Primary in Whittlesea, Siyakhula Primary in Indwe, New Horizon Primary in Cala and Eluthuthu Public School in Sterkstroom. The initiative was to give school supplies to pupils who needed them the most. These consisted of school shoes, socks, shirts, masks, back packs, stationery and sanitary towels.

Nomkhitha Zokufa, manager of the department’s sub-unit on women, children, people living with disabilities and older persons, selected a number of schools where the department would help with back-to-school supplies.

Siyakhula has many previously disadvantaged children who needed the assistance of the department, so the teachers selected 20 deserving pupils.

Deputy principal Vusumzi Mazwi welcomed Zokufa and her team and expressed gratitude the intervention. They appreciated the department’s prompt response to their request.

Zokufa targets children from the age of eight to 14 so the department was there to motivate and encourage the pupils to finish school and empower them to study so that they could have brighter futures. She said: “Do not focus on your background as you will be the one to change it.” To keep the pupils entertained there was a question-and-answer session whereby they received prizes such as masks, stationery, socks, shirts and hats.

The department’s initiative was set for 2020 but because of Covid-19 it could only start when pupils returned to school and will end in April. Going forward, Women’s Day, Mother’s Day and GBV events would the department’s next areas of interest.

By: Zenande Mpame