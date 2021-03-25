Empowering youth

SMILES ALL AROUND: Lesseyton-based mining company Raumix Aggregates donated stationery to a local high school recently.

“If we can improve education, we can uplift the community,” said Danie Nel, the manager.

Nel works with community members Sivuyile Gaga and Thembakazi Sampo who tell him when there are other shortcomings in the community, be it at the schools or clinic.

Their biggest project was five years ago when they built a crèche in the community.

“Raumix is a company that is part of the community thus creating jobs for many unemployed individuals and helping them uplift their families at home,” Nel explained Picture: SUPPLIED