‘Strong reasons’ why Jacob Zuma should be imprisoned, ConCourt hears

The imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma was the only order that would vindicate the dignity of the Constitutional Court — not a fine and not a suspended sentence, the apex court heard on Thursday.

The Constitutional Court was hearing argument by the state capture inquiry, which is asking it to hold Zuma in contempt of court and to order his imprisonment for two years after he failed to comply with its order to abide by the commission’s lawful summons and directives.

Despite the order from the highest court, Zuma did not appear at the commission in February to give evidence as he was summonsed to do. Nor did he participate in the hearing on Thursday or submit court papers to argue why he should not be held in contempt.

The commission’s counsel Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC said although Zuma had spoken of an imminent judicial crisis, there was none: “Our constitutional system provides an answer to what has transpired, even though it is unprecedented.”

The law provided that those who wilfully and in bad faith did not comply with court orders, were held in contempt, he said. “His status as former president does not protect him from the law.”