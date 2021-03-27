47 suspects arrested in Operation Gijima Tsotsi

Police in the Chris Hani district arrested 47 suspects for various offences and issued fines for transgressions including the failure to wear a face mask in a week long operation that started on Thursday last week.

Operation Gijima Tsotsi targeted high crime zones in the district, with the aim to reduce crime.

“The concept of the operation, which is under the command of Col Loyiso Ngalo, is to monitor drug trafficking and stolen property. It is to also conduct stop and search as well as to monitor compliance of liqour outlets,” said a statement from police spokesperson, Capt Namhla Mdleleni.

Police made arrests in Komani, Cofimvaba and Ngcobo.

In Mlungisi and the Queenstown policing precinct drug-related arrests were made. “A suspect was arrested for dealing in drugs and another for drug possession. Four were arrested for drunken driving and three for drunken disorderly.

“In Komani two suspects were arrested for possession of drugs, two for dealing in dagga

and two for drug dealing. Three were arrested for selling liquor without a licence.”

Mdleleni said 25 people were issued with J534s for failing to wear face masks while another seven were issued with a J534s for breaking the nationwide curfew.

In Cofimvaba three suspects were arrested for selling liquor without a licence, one was nabbed for drunken driving and nine for the contravention of the Disaster Management Act – the failure to wear face masks.

Meanwhile, in Ngcobo one suspect was arrested for possession of drugs, three for selling liquor withoutout licence, one for dagga dealing, one for possession of an unlicensed firearm and 10 for drunken disorderly.

All suspects were due to appear in the Cofimvaba and Engcobo magistrate’s courts on Monday.

Arrested suspects from Komani and Mlungisi were expected to appear before the Queenstown magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Chris Hani district deputy commander, Brig Pumla Mavuka, commended the “foot soldiers” for their dedication and commitment.