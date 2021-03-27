Two sex-pest teachers fired for targeting teenage pupils

The second girl told the hearing that Taaso asked her to go to his office and fetch his lunch box. He followed her into the room, “quickly kissed her on the mouth and grabbed her by the arm. She got scared and ran out of the office,” said Hawyes.

“After the incident, [Taaso] changed towards her and made fun of her in front of the class, making negative insinuations about her appearance and financial status.

“During exam time for the third term the employee approached her again and asked what she likes to drink and what places does she like to visit after hours. The names of taverns were mentioned. [Taaso] also asked her repeatedly for her cellphone number which she refused to give him.”

The girl reported Taaso after hearing that the other pupil had made a similar complaint.

Taaso pleaded not guilty, but Hawyes said: “When I posed the question to the employee during cross-examination, why two learners had falsely fabricated charges against him, he could not give any reason why they had done so.”

The arbitrator said the two girls had impressed him with their “candour, demeanour and the content of their testimony”.

Taaso’s appeals to the parents of the first girl were “a blatant act of self-interest and an unwarranted interference in an ongoing departmental investigation”, said Hawyes.

“The misconduct committed by [Taaso] is serious and prevalent. [He] did not only foist his unwanted sexual attentions on one learner but two. This in itself shows a consistent pattern of conduct over a period of time.

“Had it not been for the [the first girl’s] brave revelations and the actions of her parents to bring the matter to the attention of the school, it is probable that [the second girl’s] complaint may never have seen the light of day.”