President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation at 7pm

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments regarding the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic at 7pm on Tuesday.
Presidency acting spokesperson Tyrone Seale said his address follows meetings in recent days of the national coronavirus command council, the president’s coordinating council and cabinet.
“As SA rolls out its national Covid-19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring infection, treatment and patient recovery rates, as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures.”
The address comes days before the Easter weekend when people are expected to travel and gather.
By Amanda Khoza- TimesLIVE