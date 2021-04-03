School soccer coach fired for cheating in ‘world cup for kids’ gets job ba

It emerged at the ELRC hearing of Mazwi’s appeal that Nomlinganiselo Primary also fielded over-age players when it won the Danone Western Cape title, and principal Mhejile Mzinda told Goodman he learnt of this when he saw a newspaper photograph of the winning team.

Despite this, four over-age players played in the national finals as well, providing the names and birth certificates of younger pupils to fool tournament organisers.

Goodman found Mazwi guilty of two charges of misconduct and said either one could justify his dismissal “as this is conduct which instils and allows a culture of cheating/dishonesty which is definitely not in the interests of the learners and the school”.

But she said the teacher had been put in a difficult position by his principal’s complicity. “Clearly the right thing for [Mazwi] to have done was to report what was taking place,” she said.

“He could not have reported to the principal who was party to the cheating. He would have had to report the cheating directly to the education department.

“Given that the educator was newly appointed and he found himself in a school which had a culture of cheating condoned by the principal it can be appreciated that it would have been difficult for [him] to report the incident to the department as he may well have had to face the displeasure of the principal, learners and the community.”

Goodman said she found Mazwi to be “genuinely remorseful, and I believe that it is improbable that he will ever conduct himself in the same or similar manner”.

For this reason, and because of the school’s cheating culture, “I find that the sanction of dismissal was not appropriate and I find that the dismissal of the applicant was substantively unfair”.

She ordered Mazwi’s reinstatement with a final written warning. “The applicant was dismissed nearly two years ago; given the seriousness of the offence his back pay should be limited to a period of six months, and this amounts to R181,309.74,” she said.

Mazwi is due to resume his duties on April 12.

By Dave Chambers- TimesLIVE