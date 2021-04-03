South Africa ‘working hard’ to protect citizens in Mozambique: Ramaphosa

South Africa was working hard to secure the safety of South Africans in Mozambique, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday.

South Africa remained “involved with securing the safety of our people in Pemba and in Palma”, Ramaphosa said during a wreath-laying ceremony for the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

“We have already attended to the issue of evacuating those South Africans who are stranded in Mozambique,” he said.