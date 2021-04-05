Shot in the arm for netball

The Chris Hani Netball Association has appointed new executive members to lead the sport in the district and has ensured all six municipalities are represented on the executive.

Eastern Cape Netball Association convenor, development and structures, Princess Biko said the district federation would also identify talent and increase participation of existing clubs which were not yet affiliated to the federation.

”The clubs which are not affiliated may have future Spar Proteas players. Netball is taking another shape. It is semi professional and players are able to make money. This means talented youth in rural areas can reach that level.”

Chris Hani Sports Council treasurer Mabuti Mapeyi, who was part of the panel in the election, said his committee had discussions with the district members about the importance of having a proper structure.

Last year, Mapeyi said, an interim structure was formed, mandated to form structures at local levels.

”We are happy with the step the Chris Hani Netball Association took today, which will work with the department of sport, recreation, arts and culture, the sports confederation and the municipality to nurture local talent. Our aim is to go from Komani to the disadvantaged areas,” he said.

New chair Busidiwe Teka said: “I am happy to be appointed because I have always hoped to bring development into the netball space in Chris Hani. My plan is to develop youth because most teams in the district consist of older people. We want to see under 15s

taking up the game.”

Lack of netball courts was still a challenge and they needed help with renovations.