Six new emergency vehicles for CHDM

CTGs, X-ray machine provided, and food, doctor issue resolved

Chris Hani District received six emergency vehicles of the 40 ambulances handed over by Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and health department MEC Nomakhosazana Meth during a at Cecilia Makhiwane Hospital in East London.

The MEC later handed one of the ambulances to Dordrecht Hospital on Saturday. The other five emergency vehicles were handed over in Cradock, Indwe, Whittlesea, Cala and Cofimvaba.

The MECs second visit was in response to complaints from the community and health workers concerning a lack of resources.

These included a shortage of doctors, food for patients, faulty X-Rays and non-operational CTGs for pregnancies.

Meth said: “We are acutely aware these issues are governance-related.

”We know leadership is not only required to attend to service delivery challenges, but we should also be visible among the people. ”In that first meeting, we committed to revert to the stakeholders within 14 days. ”

Meth said the ambulance would transport patients from home and referred to health facilities. Two CTGs were also handed over.

”The CTGs will assist health care workers to monitor and measure the heartbeat of infants,” Meth said.

”It will also assist with detecting any abnormal changes in pregnancies. ”A CTG is very important for preventing complications in unborn babies.”

She said an X-Ray machine was to be delivered before the end of this week and the process of appointing a permanent doctor was underway. A service provider had also been hired to eliminate food shortages.

Chris Hani health department district director Sindiswa Tywabi, who also visited Dordrecht, said the shortage of ambulances and personnel was still a concern in the district.

”This is because we require one ambulance per 10, 000 people. As more funding becomes available, the department can increase the fleet numbers. Cradock, Cofimvaba and Ngcobo are currently our pressure areas. “The new ambulances are a new, fresh fleet and will reduce down times due to long repairs to our fleet,” Tywabi said.