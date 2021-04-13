Support for EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been rolling in after the police cleared him of rape allegations‚ saying he was not the man being investigated in the case.

According to Daily Sun‚ a 23-year-old woman alleged she was raped by Ndlozi in a Sandton penthouse. She allegedly named Ndlozi as the rape suspect in her police statement.

However‚ Ndlozi denied he was at the Sandton penthouse and knowing the victim.

He said the case was a “terrible instance of mistaken identity” and he would co-operate with authorities to clear his name.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said a rape case was opened but Ndlozi “is not a suspect in this case”.

“While police are not at liberty to disclose or confirm identities of victims/complainants and suspects‚ we can confirm Dr Ndlozi is not a suspect in this case‚” said Peters.

She said the reporter who wrote the Daily Sun article did not seek police comment on the matter‚ despite being advised to do so.

Peters said the victim’s statement‚ a legal and confidential document‚ could only have been obtained through unlawful and unethical means.

The EFF welcomed the police statement and said the allegations were aimed at ruining Ndlozi’s reputation.

“The leadership of the EFF is aware of the coordinated attempts to criminalise leaders of the party through false allegations of crime‚ including rape allegations.

“There are embedded elements in the state working with the establishment and hellbent on linking EFF leadership to crimes because they think this will prevent the unavoidable meteoric rise of the EFF to political power in SA. We call on all leaders of the EFF to be on the alert because the enemy is out to get us‚” said EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo.

Pambo expressed concern about political battles being fought through rape and gender-based violence (GBV) allegations‚ saying the party will fight to counter unlawful and below-the-belt methods in political battles.

“The crisis of GBV and rape is a huge problem in SA and must never be used to fight political battles. Society as a whole should reject the nonsensical misuse of the struggle against GBV and rape for political battles. It is unacceptable and must stop‚” he said.

Daily Sun editor Mapula Nkosi said that the reporter did contact police‚ and was informed that the request for comment was sent to Peters‚ who the paper says didn’t respond to the questions by the time of publication.

Nkosi also defended its story.

“In the statement‚ police confirm that a case of rape was opened as reported by Daily Sun. They also confirm that they are still investigating the case. Daily Sun stands by our story and condemns the attack by police on ‘The People’s Paper’ and the journalist‚” she said.

On social media‚ EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu were among those who defended Ndlozi.

The Devil Is A Liar ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ipk1ksemR8 — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) April 12, 2021

The SA Police says that “We can further confirm that Dr. Ndlozi is not a suspect in this case… Police hereby place it on record that the reporter behind this article in reference has not sought the comment of the SAPS on this matter even after he was advised to do so”. pic.twitter.com/zURzxwaj9S — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) April 12, 2021



Socialite and friend Babalwa Mneno also defended Ndlozi and slammed those “twirling and twerking” in “a smear campaign” against him.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi I KNOW VERY WELL……. WUD NEVER DO SUCH! — Babalwa Mneno (@barbiliscious) April 11, 2021

Lemme let y’all know NOW! I do not joke wit my very close friends and family!! I wil defend defend defend them until……. proven otherwise….. but b4 then trust me, I wil defend them as I know what they capable of…. goodbye. — Babalwa Mneno (@barbiliscious) April 12, 2021



Here is a snapshot of some of the other reactions:

The life of Mama Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela Mandela is our tangible evidence and continuous lesson that the establishment has absolutely no integrity, principle or boundary. When the agenda is to destroy, not even the most genuine of causes will be left to chance. This is war. pic.twitter.com/xk3M9n7qEb — Naledi Chirwa (@NalediChirwa) April 12, 2021

DR MBUYISENI NDLOZI: It is only facts that matter to us, not perceptions! We are people of superior logic! Perceptions drive society to these types of ilbehaviours such as Xenophobia, GBV. If people learn to stick to facts, a lot of us will be saved from negative attitudes. pic.twitter.com/6SL7BBWZXb — Concourt failed Makate💙🐄🐓🐧🌿 (@Spiwo) April 12, 2021

One of the things i love about EFF leaders is their unity. They dont allow the enemy space to penetrate their ranks. The ndlozi saga and many others have demonstrated that it will take time for the enemy agents to destroy that organization .. Unity is power pic.twitter.com/SYX7Jny5Jv — Edgar Legoale (@EdgarLegoale) April 12, 2021

Source: ARENA Holdings.