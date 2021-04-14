‘Jessie Duarte must face disciplinary action by the ANC’ – scores respond to leaked pro-Zuma audio

A leaked recording of ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte advising former president Jacob Zuma against appearing at the state capture inquiry has triggered mixed reactions on social media.

The leaked audio clip is from last month’s virtual national executive committee (NEC) meeting. In it‚ Duarte says it is “not a good thing” for Zuma to testify at the inquiry given his historical relationship with its chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

Zuma has defied the inquiry on several occasions and cited his kinship with Zondo as the reason for his refusal to appear.

In the audio clip‚ Duarte says the former president had adequately expressed his concerns about the inquiry and suggested he appears before a different judge.

Last week‚ the Constitutional Court directed Zuma to file an affidavit by today indicating what penalty it must impose should it find him in contempt of court. The court had ordered him to testify in February.

Zondo launched an application for the court to jail Zuma for two years for his defiance.

Some have expressed frustration about Duarte’s perceived support of the embattled former president and others have called for the ruling party to institute a disciplinary process against her.

Here’s what was said on social media:

#JessieDuarte Obviously Jessie and Ace were siding with Zuma in that meeting. Nothing new. So I don't think Jessie is more qualified than lawyers like Paul & lot of Justices who see nothing illegal about the Commission and its chair. #SABCNews — Lucky Manyuma 🇿🇦 (@Luckymanyuma) April 13, 2021

audio reveals how Jessie Duarte advised Jacob Zuma not to appear before state capture inquiry I ALWAYS SAY JESSIE IS THE SILENT KILLER IN THE ANC HE MUST ALSO BE ON THE 30 DAY LIST OF CORRUPT INDIVIDUALS — Mr T (@LucasKhaphioa3) April 13, 2021

Jessie Duarte, nc nc nc nc — Responsible Father of Three!!! 🇿🇦 (@AndileMlondo) April 13, 2021

Jessie Duarte sound intelligent when she’s not talking. — Larry Lere (@Lawry_Law) April 13, 2021

#JessieDuarte I strongly feel that Jessie Duarte should face disciplinary action for undermining the decision of the ANC NEC which resolved that Zuma's onslaught on the law and judiciary is flawed. The NEC made it clear that it distanced itself from the unwarranted attacks by JZ — Lucky Manyuma 🇿🇦 (@Luckymanyuma) April 14, 2021

I previously had some respect for Jessie Duarte, but after listening to that recording I must say the woman is very silly. How can anyone speak for the entire 8 minutes & only talk crap! Bulldust, THE ENTIRE 8 MINUTES! pic.twitter.com/0kiNiVqlLs — Sipho Mbanjwa (@SiphoMbanjwa5) April 13, 2021

Source: ARENA Holdings.