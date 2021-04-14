Top draughts mind outwit opponents

TOP CHAPS: Masakhane Draughts Club tournament top three winners were, from left, Luyanda Magxidolo, second, winner Fezile Maqaloti and Richard Tandazo, third Picture: ZINTLE BOBELO

Fifteen contenders matched their skills in a draughts tournament hosted by the Komani Masakhane Draughts Club at the Thobi Kula Indoor Sport Centre recently.

Ending off the long weekend on a high note was Fezile Maqaloti who took first prize, beating his opponents with 49 points. There was a close tie between Luyanda Magxidolo who took second place with 43 and Richard Tandazo who was third, also with 43 after a long day.

Maqaloti said his win on the day was definite as it was the second time he had occupied the seat. He said he has been playing for more than 30 years It was something he had learnt from his father. “My ability to think and not be distracted contributes to my wins. I believe I will take it again in the next tournament,” he said.

Magxidolo, who described draughts as a game of elegance, said people’s misconception of it being some form of gambling but the game involved a lot of thinking as there were many variations. “People who see us playing around town tend to think we are playing gambling dice games, but that is not the case. Most importantly, we do not bet because we do not promote gambling. It is a hobby to many of us. We play it for enjoyment and the relief of the mind. We are looking into engaging with the department of sport, recreation, arts and culture in terms of sponsorship and to systematically introduce this game to schools.”

Being affiliates of the Eastern Cape Draughts Association, the club members were looking forward in competing with other teams in the region.

In fourth place was Monwabisi Mtweba who had 36 points, followed by Andile Jezile 32, Sakhumzi 32, Madoda Mkheto 27, Sindile Mbabani 27, Luvuyo Mngxale 25, Ndimphiwe Dakada 25, Ayanda 25, Linda Ntetha 20, Lulama Socala 15, Billy 10 and Mangaliso Mgidi 8.