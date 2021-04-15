Seven men killed in Cacadu

Four youths were burnt alive in an open field in Ezingqolweni and two were hanged in a nearby forest at Maqhashu Administrative Area, while another man was seriously injured in Cacadu on Wednesday evening. It is still unclear where the seventh body was found.

The incident occurred after 5pm and the young men were between the ages of 21 and 27.

This is the second shocking killing spree in the area in a space of three months. In February four people were murdered, one in January this year, while another was killed in December last year. The majority of them were elders.

SAPS brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said yesterday the police were alerted about the incident by a resident. He said the police responded swiftly, and were processing the scene of crime.

“One managed to escape from the attack and was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention. The motive for the killings is not known at this stage. However, the police have opened seven cases of murder and one of an attempted murder. No arrest has been made at this stage.”

The provincial commissioner, lieutenant general Liziwe Ntshinga, expressed shock and disappointment at the apparent mob justice and ruthless killings of the seven people.

Ntshinga has ordered a 72 hour activation plan for investigation and for suspects to possibly be arrested.

“My forces are not going to sleep until these heartless criminals are found. We live in a country that is governed by the rule of law and cannot allow lawlessness and anarchy to rule with impunity. Those found responsible for this cruelty must be made to find their place behind the prison doors.

Mob justice remains a serious offence and those who continue to engage in vigilante-style activities must face the consequences of their actions,” Ntshinga said.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects is requested to contact the nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 086-00 10 111. All information received will be treated strictly

confidentially.