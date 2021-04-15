Bonginkosi Madikizela suspended over qualifications scandal

Western Cape transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has been suspended for 14 days while a probe is conducted.

Premier Alan Winde announced that Madikizela will be suspended for 14 days while an investigation determines all the facts regarding his incomplete BCom degree saga.

“I am deeply concerned that Bonginkosi Madikizela’s biography contains information which he has accepted is not true, as well as claims that he misled a journalist in this regard,” said Winde.

“I met with minister Madikizela yesterday afternoon, where I raised my concerns with him and asked for an explanation.

“During that meeting I made clear that acting with integrity is non-negotiable to me, and to the people of the Western Cape. I also made clear that I believe in fairness and due process, where all the facts are properly considered.

“I have since carefully considered the matter and have taken the decision to suspend minister Madikizela effective immediately for a period of 14 days, while an investigation determines all the facts.”