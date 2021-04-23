New bins help clean up town

Chris Hani District Municipality (CHDM), Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) and NPO Komani4Me are making efforts to beautify the town.

About 50 bins have been installed in Cathcart Road in Komani, with 30 more to come.

Meanwhile, Komani4Me has placed 14 bins in phase one of its Berry Reservoir project.

EMLM spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said the project was funded by CHDM to assist EMLM to improve its waste management service delivery.

Kowa said: “The public can now access bins easily to reduce littering,” Kowa said.

Komani4Me has completed its first phase of the bin project where 14 dustbins with vinyls reminding the community how important safety dignity and beauty are.

Komani4Me chairperson Lihai Bercovich said their project was funded by donations from the town’s civic and business community.

Bercovich said Anthony and Sue Marriott of Superclean had generously donated 9 x 200lt steel barrels last year, before Covid-19 struck, while Basil and Alexia Arseniou had sponsored casual labourers to remove growth from the dam edge.

”Queens College Boys estate manager, Graham van Heerden, and his team have repeatedly mowed the grass on the verges and removed rubbish from the picnic spots.”

Rocco and Susan Nel, Lucinda van Schoor of Red Guard Security, Corneel Meyer of Truda Foods and Abrie Erasmus of Protea Spar funded the poles, cement and labour, while Refresh Laundry Prakash Vallabh contributed – 200lt plastic barrels, he said.

Bercovich added: “We bought the poles and cement at best price and when we offered to pay Eeden Maintenance to install the poles, Leon van Eerden refused and volunteered to use any free time he had to hire casual labourers and manage the job.”

The concrete mixer was offered free of charge by Coastal Hire and Jack du Preez and his team, Japie Coetzee, Archie Mbipha and Dladla Ndata volunteered to collect the barrels and finish off the pole and barrel installation, at record speed. The litter was removed by Morne van Rensburg of Garden and Pool, with his team.

Bercovich said the printed vinyl stickers on the bins aimed to inspire public members to use them.

“EMLM’s logo is included. Parks director Linda Bolani, and municipal manager Thulas Mgijima, loved the bin idea and told the Komani4Me committee that the municipal garbage collection route will now include Berry Reservoir.”