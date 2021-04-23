Jacob Zuma’s lawyers may have withdrawn ahead of his corruption trial next month but the former president has at least one offer to be represented for free.

South African human rights attorney Richard Spoor took to Twitter on Thursday to offer his services to Zuma on a pro bono basis (voluntarily and without payment).

When approached for comment on whether he was serious about the offer‚ Spoor told TimesLIVE: “I do not expect that he [Zuma] will take me up on the offer‚ but yes [I am serious]‚ and I do not doubt that there are many other law firms and counsel that would be delighted to take on such a high-profile and important case.”

Spoor‚ who is based in White River‚ Mpumalanga‚ is known for his work in holding SA mining companies accountable for their alleged ill-treatment of workers as well as with some of the country’s most underprivileged citizens.

Zuma’s legal team launched a formal notice of withdrawal of their services in the Pietermaritzburg high court‚ ahead of his corruption trial scheduled to start on May 17.

TimesLIVE reported that the withdrawal had immediate implications for the trial as it could provide Zuma with grounds to seek another delay.

