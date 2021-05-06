YOUR VOICE| Opinions on the street

There have been predictions and fears of a third wave of Covid-19 approaching. The Rep reporter, Abongile Solundwana, asked local residents whether they thought the third wave was imminent or not.

Nolundi Zimemo from Sawutiya village

Last time they said a second wave was coming and it got me. I am still not fully recovered. I was hallucinating. I am scared, this is first time I have left my house because I have to get my ID document.

Nosakhele Dyantyi from Braakloof village

The great flu epidemic which broke out in 1918 instantly killed people who were exposed to those who had the flu. What kind of flu is Covid-19 that it is predicted before it comes? Soon they will be telling us about wave number four. There is a place where they are switching on [fabricating] the virus. They predict the approaching wave will be stronger than the first ones, even though it has not arrived.

Jandre Smit from Sandringham

I think it’s just the government trying to do something with us, because how can they predict the third wave and when it must happen? Let’s just see what happens.

Ltonio Jordaan from Victoria Park

I do not think the third wave will not come. The numbers are down now and everything is back to normal. The numbers are down and the pandemic is not heavy any more, but it still not easy to predict if it will be gone for good.

Athi Mciteka from Bhongweni

I think the third wave is approaching because there is no longer social distancing and the wearing of masks because we are in level 1. Nobody cares about Covid-19, people are going to church, funerals and there will be rallies because elections are coming soon.