Three more elders murdered in Cacadu village

Three more elderly villagers, between the ages of 67 and 81, were brutally murdered at Ezingqolweni village in Cacadu on Thursday.

Provincial police commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga, who described the incident as shocking and disturbing, has ordered a 72-hour activation plan, to mobilise all the necessary resources for effective investigations to arrest suspects speedily.

Ntshinga said: “This is nothing but an act of crude and heartless criminality preying on innocent people. Just as we arrested those who killed people in a mob justice incident recently, those who are responsible for this callous act will be found.”

Police spokesperson, Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said the police were alerted about the incident by community members on Friday morning.

Kinana said no arrests were made and the instrument used in the killings was yet to be established as part of an ongoing investigation.

The incident follows just three weeks after a mob justice act in which seven young men were brutally murdered, reportedly in connection with the killing of six community members between December and February in the same village.