Face 2 Face with Andrea Jacobs

Face 2 Face with property agent Andrea Jacobs

Q: What do you do?

A: I am an estate agent employed at 3% Dot Com Properties in Queenstown.

Q: What part of your job do you enjoy most?

A: Meeting new people and sharing in the enjoyment of people finding their dream home.

Q: What advice would you give to first-time property buyers?

A: Always remember, Rome wasn’t built in a day. Your first home should be affordable and comfortable. It can always be a work in progress for your future circumstances.

Q: What are the top five things that people should consider before buying a house?

A: Check your affordability with the banks, prepare for the extra costs which are not always available from the bank, namely bond, attorney fees and transfer fees. Decide on a suitable area which is in accordance with your bank pre-approval. Start making use of the property websites to search for properties according to your area and affordability. Make contact with an agent who can be of assistance in finding a perfect home for you.

Q: When is the perfect time to buy a property?

A: Any time is really a good time to buy as property is an investment. As the interest rates are rather favourable, it is a great opportunity to take the step now.

Q: What do you like about Komani?

A: The close community. People are always ready to help and support each other.

Q: What do you enjoy doing in your spare time?

A: Relaxing at home under my lapa and enjoying the company of my family and friends.

Q: What are the top five items on your bucket list?

A: Travelling, exploring more of SA.

A trip to Greece, Paris and Sweden.

Just to be able to live my life to the full.

Waking up every day in my home at the beautiful, calm seaside.

Q: What can’t you leave the house without?

A: My sunglasses.



Q: What is your motto in life?

A: Always believe that you are capable of achieving much more, never underestimate your abilities.