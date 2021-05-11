Postponed again: Mandela funeral scandal accused lament over trial delays

Several of the accused in the seven-year-old Buffalo City Metro’s R10m Mandela memorial scandal have expressed frustrations over the continuous delays after their matter was once again postponed by the East London magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
The case was postponed to July 28 for the state to provide all the accused with the final indictment, which has been continuously amended.
The 12 accused, including former health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, who was a councillor at BCM at the time of the alleged fraud in December 2013, made a brief appearance before magistrate Annemarie Elliot on Tuesday morning.
Appearing alongside Gomba in court were the ANC’s Dr WB Rubusana regional chair Pumlani Mkolo, former BCM executive mayor Zukiswa Ncitha, her former deputy Themba Tinta, then-council speaker Luleka Simon-Ndzele, administrator Ondela Mahlangu, former BCM senior administrators Thembelani Sali and Nqaba Ludidi, and business figures Zintle Nkuhlu, Nosiphiwo Mati, Dean Fanoe and Viwe Vazi, along with their respective companies.
Gomba, Ncitha and Simon-Ndzele, while speaking to the media, all expressed dismay and frustration over the continous delays, saying the issue had impacted their political lives in very negative ways.
This is a developing story.
DispatchLIVE