Komani pupils recognised nationally for their app to help the needy

Three Komani pupils who designed an app aimed at mitigating hunger in their community excelled in a national information technology competition when they were placed in the top six among 455 participants.

Get Ahead College Grade 9 pupils Ambesa Mphendukana, Ayahluma Ngcanga and Sisonke Ceke developed an app called Hope Away From Home for the South African goIT Challenge.

The competition’s participants were tasked to come up with app ideas that could solve “real-world” problems in their communities.

The Komani trio were part of the six finalist teams who had the opportunity to pitch their ideas to the judges.

The 15-year-olds said the app was aligned to the zero hunger world sustainable development goal, which would enable small food donations — for those in need — in their town.