Suspect accused of killing off-duty cop in court to apply for bail

A 30-year-old suspect who was arrested in connection with the murder of a police officer made his first appearance in the magistrate’s court in Komani on Monday.



According to a statement recently issued by police spokesperson captain Namhla Mdleleni, the arrest follows the brutal stabbing of a 35-year-old off-duty policeman in Mlungisi on May 2. Sources allege that the deceased was, together with his wife and friends, en route to his place of residence when they were approached by two men. An argument ensued which led to the man’s stabbing. The officer was rushed to hospital and reportedly died at the institution on Wednesday last week.

“A case of murder was opened and a 30-year-old suspect was arrested,” said Mdleleni.

The accused, who briefly appeared before the magistrate this week and applied for legal aid, was remanded in custody and will be in the dock again today for a formal bail application.