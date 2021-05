CRISIS: A Nkwanca informal settlement resident lost his home of 12 years to a fire on Tuesday. Monde Kalipa has been staying in his shack for 12 years and says he was unsure how the blaze started. Neighbours had to be evacuated as others tried to stop the fire from spreading to neighbouring shacks. The unemployed resident says his belongings were destroyed in the blaze and appeals to the public for assistance Picture: Taryn Visagie

