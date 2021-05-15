State of disaster extended for another month

The national state of disaster has been extended for another month, until June 15.
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gazetted the extension on Friday.
On Wednesday, the cabinet approved the extension of the national state of disaster.
“The extension considers the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state to mitigate against the affect of the disaster on lives and livelihoods,” the cabinet said in a statement.
By Alex Patrick -TimesLIVE