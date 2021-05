WATCH: Angry Ezibeleni residents took on two policemen they claimed were driving a state vehicle while under the influence of liquor this morning. This after a collision between a police vehicle and a Mercedes Benz ended with the Mercedes crashing into one of the residents’ yard. The police car was apparently en route from Cofimvaba to a funeral at Lizo Ngcangca. Full story in the The Rep next week Video: SUPPLIED

