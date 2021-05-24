Spargs leads clean-up of Komani River

The Komani River area adjacent to Spargs Superspar was covered in filth before a team assembled by the supermarket staff gave it a facelift last week.

On Monday a group of men and women started removing the garbage littering the river bank. The team of Komani residents said they were also concerned about the unpleasant sight.

They told The Rep that accepting Spargs’ call to get involved in the cleaning campaign was an easy decision for them as they received regular assistance from the supermarket.

“We want the place we live and work in here at Spargs to be tidy at all times. We also want [the company management] to see our contribution after all the things they do for us. We help the company and they help us,” said Khanyiso Siswana from Mlungisi.

“We work together with Spargs and they help us with goodies to take home to our children,” said Nontokazi Bacela of New Town.

Victoria Mcwabeni shared her sentiments: “It is important that we keep the area clean and it is our way of showing gratitude to Spargs.”

“The company helps us a lot – we have no jobs, we have children. It is time for us to give back our time and effort,” said Nombulelo Tshemese of Silvertown.

Spargs’ admin clerk Abigail Munnik said employees of Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality last year indicated the need for the river to be cleaned and even suggested that people in the street should be given the responsibility and the supermarket provide them with food parcels. “But nothing came of that,” said Munnik.

Nkosinathi Namba, a supervisor at the supermarket, assembled the team and work started on Monday. Namba said: “I saw it was filthy here and knowing that the issue had been talked about before, I approached the men and women who help us and they said they could work with Spargs to clean this place and make it look tidy. They started on Monday and the aim is that by the end of the week, they will have made a difference.”