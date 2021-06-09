5 things you need to know about acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane

Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has been appointed acting health minister, after Zweli Mkhize was placed on special leave.

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Mkhize on special leave pending investigations concerning contracts between the health department and service provider, Digital Vibes.

The department is accused of awarding Digital Vibes a “dodgy” tender worth R150m for communications regarding the National Health Insurance (NHI) rollout in 2019.

According to a Daily Maverick report, the company’s scope of work was extended in March 2020 to include communications services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Digital Vibes is owned by Mkhize’s long-serving personal spokesperson Tahera Mather and former personal assistant Naadira Mitha.

Mkhize has denied benefiting personally from the contract and distanced himself from individuals implicated in the scandal.