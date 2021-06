Komani is scheduled to be switched off from 7pm until 9:30pm this evening after Eskom escalated load-shedding to stage 4.

Stage 4 took effect from 2pm this afternoon and will continue until 10pm.

The rest of the week will remain on stage 2 until further announcements are made by the power utility.

Meanwhile, Queendustria is scheduled to be out from 3pm to 5:30pm and again from 11pm to 1:30am.