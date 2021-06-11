Anger after boy, 12, made to eat faeces

Komani residents this week expressed their anger at a couple accused of assaulting a 12-year-old boy and forcing him to eat his faeces.

“It is worse when it is a mother who abuses, considering what we face as mothers,” said CPF member, Nokuzola Busakhwe, outside the magistrate’s court in Komani on Wednesday.

Sanco leader in the Mlungisi cluster, Fuzeka Hoho, said after hearing the news, they were touched. “We felt it was cruelty of the worst kind. We are here (outside court) to show support as we feel the pain of the family.

Petros Majola, a children’s rights activist in the Eastern Cape, had strong words for the couple and abusers in general. Read full story in today’s edition of The Rep.

