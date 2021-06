ESKOM ALERT: Komani and surrounds loadshedding schedule

Eskom announced stage 2 loadshedding today. Here is the latest schedule for Komani and surrounding towns.

Komani: 3am – 5:30am and 11pm – 1:30am

Whittlesea: 7am – 9:30am and 3pm – 5:30pm

Tarkastad: 9am – 11:30am and 5pm – 7:30pm

Sterkstroom: 5am – 7:30am and 1pm – 3:30pm

Lady Frere: 3pm – 5:30pm and 11pm – 1:30am

Dordrecht: 7am – 9:30am and 3pm – 5:30pm

Stutterheim: 11am – 1:30pm and 7pm – 9:30pm

Cathcart: 7am – 9:30am and 3pm – 5:30am

Molteno: 1am – 3:30am and 9am – 11:30am

Cofimvaba: 1am – 3:30am

These schedules are subject to change and do not include localised loadshedding by municipalities