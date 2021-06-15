Somizi trends as ‘Checkpoint’ looks into what he was paid to do the cook-off with minister Kubayi-Ngubane

Contrary to what the department of tourism has said about not paying celebrity chef Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung for the cook-off that happened earlier this year with minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, eNCA’s Checkpoint has released a video teasing their next episode where Somizi reveals that he sent an invoice and was allegedly paid.
The release of this teaser video from the investigative show on Monday landed Somizi on the Twitter trends list on Tuesday as Mzansi waited in anticipation for the show to air.
In the video which gathered over 500 retweets in the 13 hours since it was posted, Somizi is asked by the Checkpoint journalist just how much he was paid to do the cook-off. He refuses to share that figure saying, “Ha! I don’t owe anyone that information …”
The journalist pushes on and proceeds to ask, “Did you get paid, yes or no?”
Somizi then responds, “I did send in an invoice” then later adds, “Ask them how much they paid me.”
Watch the teaser video below:
The cook-off, in which Kubayi-Ngubane participated with Somizi, happened on Monday May 17, ahead of the department of tourism’s budget vote on Tuesday May 18.
The cook-off took place at DJ Shimza’s restaurant, The Hang Awt, in Thembisa.
It left a sour taste on social media as many users questioned how the event was supposed to boost the country’s tourism and why Somizi, and not a young professional chef, was involved.
Reacting to the outrage and speaking on Power 98.7, the minister at the time said Somizi did not charge them for the event but the restaurant was booked. She said having Somizi on board was part of the department’s marketing strategy.
“I understand he normally charges a lot of money, but he didn’t,” said Kubayi-Ngubane.
The minister defended the event on social media, urging her critics to “go and check celebrity cooking shows”, saying they are a global trend.
While the public now waits in anticipation for the show, which will air on Tuesday night, tweeps have already started reacting to the video, sharing their opinions and speculating about what they assume happened.
Here are some of the reactions below: