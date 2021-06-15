Steve Biko Academic Hospital CEO says ‘Thembisa 10’ not admitted there

The CEO of Pretoria’s Steve Biko Academic Hospital, Dr Mathabo Mathebula, said on Tuesday that the mother of the “Thembisa 10″ and the babies were not admitted there.

Speaking on radio 702, Mathebula said Gosiame Sithole had arrived at the hospital on Saturday and introduced herself as the woman who gave birth to the 10 babies.

She told staff that the babies were delivered at the Louis Pasteur Hospital in Pretoria. The Pretoria News reported on Monday night that the father, Teboho Tsotetsi, told the publication that he was informed the babies were born at the city’s Mediclinic Medforum Hospital.

“She’s not at the hospital as we speak. We don’t know the background … on Saturday afternoon she appeared, being accompanied by security, [and said] she wants to go to the NIU (neonatal inpatient unit) because she wants to see her babies.

“She said she gave birth at Louis Pasteur and they told her they will transfer the babies to the hospital [Steve Biko],” Mathebula told 702.