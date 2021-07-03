Jordaan praises impressive fight by Komani Seven Stars

Safa president Dr Danny Jordaan said he was impressed with the displays shown by teams from rural regions at the regional league playoffs in Gqeberha last weekend.

Komani team Seven Stars and Alfred Nzo team Thohoyandou clinched the coveted ABC Motsepe league spots that the winners from the province’s eight regions went to fight for.

Jordaan said the wins by the rural-based teams over their urban rivals proved talent was all over the country.

“I saw some good football and good players. What is significant is that the teams from the rural regions are doing very well. Chris Hani and Alfred Nzo, rural regions, have shown they equally match if they are not better than ones from urban-based regions. It is good that the talent of this country is based all over,” he said.

The president went on to express his happiness that the Cosafa games that will kick of next month will also be held at the Nelson Mandela venue.

“We stand next to the legacy of the World Cup and when we fought to get the stadium in the Eastern Cape we decided Nelson Mandela should be a venue for the World Cup. We always hoped these facilities must be used by football. We are very happy that we can welcome southern African countries to the Cosafa Cup here. It is good for football. We have to play our football amidst Covid-19 which is terrible, but we have to abide by regulations,” said Jordaan.