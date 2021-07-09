Amabutho head ‘Mgilija’ expelled after sending regiments to support Zuma

He also cited a transgression at the time of a ritual hunt held to coincide with when the monarch’s widows discard their mourning dress.

“That ceremony is normally accompanied by a ritual hunt which is led by whoever is the leader of the nation of the time. This time the leader of the nation was already His Majesty King Misuzulu. But because he had a bout of flu he could not attend the ritual hunt. It was therefore decided that the two ceremonies be separated, and that the discarding of the mourning dress go ahead while the ritual hunt was postponed until the King was well enough to lead the hunt himself, as that is the day on which he cleanses his father’s spears and guns (his weapons).

“Buthelezi therefore phoned Mr Nhleko and warned him not to attend any hunt that might be arranged, as it was rumoured that certain elements in the Royal Family who did not want to recognise King Misuzulu had decided to go ahead with the hunt without him. The Prime Minister warned Mr Nhleko not to attend the hunt at that time, and Mr Nhleko agreed.

“But he then went ahead and attended the unauthorised hunt which took place,” said Khumalo.

This was followed by a video, said Khumalo, where Nhleko says that, as far as he is concerned, there is no king.

“In other words he does not recognise King Misuzulu as king,” said Khumalo.

The royal family also took issue with Nhleko wearing traditional headwear to Nkandla at the weekend when that adornment is meant to be worn only at the ceremony of the First Fruits.