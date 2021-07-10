Simbine shows true grit as he finishes second in Monaco

This race was considered a sneak preview of the Olympic 100m final that will take place in Tokyo on Aug. 1, and if that was the case, SA would have its first Games 100m medallist since 1908, when Reggie Walker won the crown in London.

It wasn’t the greatest run by Simbine, who clocked a 9.84 African record in Budapest on Tuesday, but it was a gritty display of courage and determination.

This was the first time Simbine had not won a 100m race since he finished fourth at the 2019 world championships; he had won 18 in a row from the beginning of 2020, eight of them in Europe.

So he didn’t win this time, but he had to battle hard to see off four of the top sprinters in the world this year, and he came out on top in that scrap.

Simbine knows he has plenty more speed if he runs the perfect race, but equally he’s got the stomach to engage in trench warfare if he has to.