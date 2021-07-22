WATCH | ‘You are not alone’: Man braces cold to play music outside hospital for wife

A Mossel Bay man took his accordion, stood in the cold outside the hospital where his wife is receiving treatment in the Covid-19 wards, and played music she loves to remind her that she is not alone.

Charlotte Barnard, who works as an administrative clerk for a general surgeon at the Life Bay View private hospital, said the man approached her outside the hospital on Wednesday morning.

“He asked me if I worked here [hospital] and I told him that our offices are right next to the Covid-19 ward.

“He told me his wife loved his music and asked me if we could please open a window so that she can hear his music and know that he is there for her,” Barnard said.

She said his wife was admitted to one of the Covid-19 wards in the hospital.

“It was very heartbreaking. I struggled to take the video in the cold and at the same time hold back my tears.

The sounds of How Great Thy Art which echoed outside the hospital gave the patients new strength and hope, she said.